As Beach Road Weekend kicked off with an outdoor screening of “Jaws” at Tisbury’s Veteran Memorial Park Thursday evening, the Oak Bluffs select board held a special meeting to discuss the recent plans made by festival organizers to offer water taxi transport via Patriot Party Boats charters to off-Island event goers.

The one-item agenda, published on the Oak Bluffs website, offered little information regarding the purpose of the meeting other than “discussion and possible vote on changes to Patriot party boat schedule — re Beach Road Weekend.”

Stemming from concerns raised by select board vice chair Gail Barmakian, the board heard from Beach Road Weekend organizer Adam Epstein, who was present at the meeting and was represented by attorney Dan Larkosh, regarding the newly crafted plans.

Barmakian said the use of the Patriot for festival goers exceeds its purpose of being a charter boat, and instead would be operating as a shuttle.

This comes after the board refused to make a decision whether to divert the 8:30 pm ferry from Oak Bluffs to Tisbury from August 26 to 28 in order to accommodate the high number of Beach Road Weekend off-Island concertgoers. Instead, the select board kicked the decision back to the Steamship Authority, who had already expressed distaste for the request by Epstein, essentially dismissing the proposal.

In order to accommodate off-Island ticket holders, Epstein subsequently secured 11 daily time slots with the Patriot charter to allow for reliable transport via water taxi.

Barmakian expressed frustration that she was not informed about Epstein’s alternative plan, and after reading about it in the newspaper, she took it upon herself to “dig up some kind of regulations or Mass general laws that may apply to this,” mainly, she said, in terms of the oversight and authority of the town.

Larkosh clarified that Epstein did not change the schedule of the Patriot boat; rather, he chartered boats from an existing charter operation. “Anyone can charter a Patriot Party Boat,” he said, Epstein did as such to provide a safe exodus off the Island for festival goers.

In response to Barmakian’s claim that Epstein securing the charter for ticket holders is “unprecedented,” Larkosh responded that requiring someone who has hired boats through an existing charter business to ask permission from the select board is unprecedented.

Despite seeking out concerns by O.B. Marina officials, Barmakian was told by Harbor Advisory Committee Chair Mike Santoro that the Patriot operation is open to reservations, as there is no mechanism in place to prevent the boats being used for Beach Road Weekend goers.

Barmakian asked if Epstein would cut boats from the schedule. Larkosh said Epstein will consider the suggestion for next year, as no chartered Patriot boat is currently without reservation.

Epstein and Larkosh said that 140 people have already reserved seats on the 11 boats that will be leaving Oak Bluffs after each event day, operating between 8:45 pm to 1 am.

Barmakian’s last-minute suggestion that Epstein be responsible for $200 per Patriot trip to go to the town as mooring fees received no support.

Larkosh said the request is “not appropriate,” and was seconded by Packish who questioned Barmakian why the board would want to “shakedown” festival-goers who are visiting the Island and spending money on the Island.

Barmakian continued, highlighting last minute safety concerns, to which Larkosh reiterated that Epstein is more than willing to work with the town in any way possible, and provide any extra safety officers needed.

Ultimately the board voted 2-0, with Barmakian abstaining, to approve the already laid out plans for the event, with the understanding that Epstein will provide two additional safety officers to the Patriot vicinity as event goers embark.