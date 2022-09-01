Jury finds Noe not guilty

1 of 4

A Bristol County Superior Court jury found Joseph (“JoJo”) Noe not guilty in the September 2019 shooting death of former Oak Bluffs firefighter Eric Voshell.

It was an emotional end to the trial with Noe hugging his attorney, Rob Galibois, and his wife as he left the courtroom. In the lobby, Noe received well-wishes from members of the motorcycle group he belongs to before riding off with his hands in the air on the back of one of the bikes.

Voshell, 39, died at a Rhode Island hospital following a motorcycle club melee outside JC’s Cafe in Fall River. He was allegedly shot in the head. Noe also faced two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly wounding two other people during the melee, but he was also found not guilty of those charges.