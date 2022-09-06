West Tisbury crash snarls traffic

1 of 3

A crash on rain-slicked roads near the intersection of State and Stoney Hill Road snarled traffic between 2 and 2:30 pm Tuesday. Traffic headed up-Island was backed up beyond the Tisbury-West Tisbury line. The accident appears to have occured when a silver car pulled out of Buttonwood Farm Road and was struck by a Volvo, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone. Chief Mincone said no injuries were reported.

“The airbags and safety features clearly did their jobs,” Mincone said.

The operator of the silver car that pulled from Buttonwood Farm was cited for failure to grant right of way, according to Mincone.

In addition to West Tisbury Police, West Tisbury Fire Department responded to the scene.