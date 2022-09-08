Monkeypox vaccine clinic coming to the Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will host a monkeypox vaccination clinic on Sept. 12 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the drive through testing tent. A second dose of the vaccine will be administered at the same location on Oct. 17 from 1 pm to 5 pm. To receive the two dose inoculation, people must sign up in advance.

In announcing the vaccine clinics, Marissa LeFebvre pointed out there are “no known cases of monkeypox on the Island.”

“Community members must first confirm they are eligible prior to booking an appointment,” a release states. “Due to a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, vaccination is prioritized for individuals at the highest risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox. To be eligible, individuals must:

live or work in Massachusetts

AND

be a close contact of someone with monkeypox (this may include sexual partners, household contacts, and healthcare workers)

OR

be a man who has sex with other men or is transgender or gender-diverse who has had sex with men and in the past 2 weeks: you have had sex with multiple partners or group sex. you have had sex at a commercial sex venue (like a sex club or bathhouse). you have had sex at an event, venue, or in an area where monkeypox transmission is occurring.



Additional information about eligibility criteria is available at Mass.gov and CDC.gov.”