‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC

“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals.

Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from 10 to four was met with overwhelming opposition by the commission and subsequent denial in a 15-0 vote with one abstention.

The request came after Cummings was found to be profiting from using the units for short-term rentals through Airbnb, and was served with a compliance notice — a warning — for misuse of units in June 2021. After which, Cummings responded with the request to decrease the amount of units required for the workforce, in an attempt to remain in compliance.

The initial proposal to convert three of the five floors of the building into workforce housing was approved by the commission in 2017. According to the language of the MVC’s decision, “units shall be rented to employees of local businesses either as permanent year-round housing or temporary housing as needed.”

Earlier this year, through former legal rep Jonathan Holter, Cummings sought to change the verbiage of the condition agreement with the MVC from 10 “as needed” workforce housing units to allotting “four units, with a total of nine bedrooms” to permanent or temporary workforce housing, which would have been a 60 percent reduction.

The complaint, filed in Dukes County Superior Court on Sept. 9 by attorney Thomas D. Orr, on behalf of Cummings who is operating as Windsor Circuit Ltd, argues that “the MVC’s conduct has directly and proximately caused the plaintiff to sustain damages” in addition to violating Massachusetts general law by depriving Cummings of his constitutional right to “exercise and enjoy certain rights, privileges and immunities to own and develop property free from threats, intimidation and coercion.”

The court document states “there exists an actual controversy between plaintiff and the MVC regarding the significance of the term ‘as needed’ regarding ‘workforce housing’ at the [6 Circuit Ave.]” and argues for the annulment of the denial, and the approval of the housing modification stating “four units with a total of nine bedrooms shall be rented to employees of local businesses either as permanent year-round housing or temporary housing … the rental workforce housing shall be for members of the seasonal or year-round workforce.”