Migrants and refugees are on the move

The migrants and refugees from Venezuela have left St. Andrew’s Church for Joint Base Cape Cod.



Buses rolled from St. Andrew’s at about 10 am and are headed for the Steamship Authority. They arrived at about 10:30 am on Vineyard Transit Authority buses and a Yankee bus was waiting. The bus and passengers loaded onto the MV Governor and will be taken to Joint Base Cape Cod via Woods Hole.

Jhorman Cuicas, one of the migrans, told The Times he wishes he could stay.

Just before the buses out of Edgartown, Domingo Garcia, president of the League of Latin American Citizens, spoke to reporters. “These are human beings,” he said. “They’re just being treated like disposable human beings for political purposes.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for sending the 50 migrants and refugees to Martha’s Vineyard.

That’s prompted attorneys and civil rights activists to call for a criminal investigation because the individuals were misled about where they were going and lured with promises of jobs and housing. “We’re filing a complaint with the Department of Justice asking them to review possible charges and civil rights violations,” Garcia said. A letter has been sent to the U.S. Attorney General asking for an investigation into the tactics being used by DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. “Some of the immigrants told me they were promised they were going to get three months of work. They were going to get free housing and free transportation and it was all a terrible lie.”

Meanwhile, the Dukes County Emergency Managers issued a press release confirming that the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian support at Joint Base Cape Cod for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is coordinating efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for these men, women and children. Governor Charlie Baker also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.

The migrants and refugees have been receiving shelter and food at St. Andrew’s Church since their arrival on Wednesday.

On Friday morning there was a jubilant atmosphere outside the church as the migrants and refugees took group photos and chatted with journalists from around the United States.

According to the press release, Joint Base Cape Cod is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County. The base was used during Hurricane Katrina to house people who were homeless after the hurricane tore through New Orleans and the surrounding communities.

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs.”

MEMA is collaborating with state agencies and nonprofit organizations to ensure that individuals and families have access to a broad range of services, including legal, health care, food and other needs, the release states.

The individuals and families will be housed in dormitory-style spaces at JBCC, with separate spaces accommodating both individuals and families. Families will not be separated.

According to the release, the base is unable to accept public donations. “MEMA is establishing a process to accept relief donations, and additional information is forthcoming.”