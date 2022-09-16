Whelan family to meet with President Biden

Family members of Paul Whelan will meet personally with President Joe Biden on Friday along with the family of WNBA player Brittney Griner — both individuals have been imprisoned in Russia.

Paul’s sister, Island artist Elizabeth Whelan, has sought the assistance of the Biden administration in having Paul released from custody so he can return home to his family. In late July, multiple news agencies reported that Biden had offered a deal to free Paul from custody. Elizabeth told The Times by phone Friday morning that the logistics of the meeting are still to be determined. She said a statement will most likely be issued on Saturday that briefly summarizes her discussion with Biden, although she is still unsure what the tenor of the meeting will be.

In 2020, Paul was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison colony after being convicted on espionage charges issued by the Russian Federation. Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a prison colony after being convicted on drug trafficking charges by a Russian court.