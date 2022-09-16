Winston’s Kitchen co-owner thankful for support

Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs may be back by this Saturday “if all goes well,” according to co-owner Lisa Christie. The anticipated return date would be one week after the restaurant had to shut down from an electrical outlet fire on September 10.

Christie said Best Electricians “came right away” on Monday, September 12, to look things over and began work on Tuesday, September 13.

“We have been very fortunate that people have been able to help us so quickly this week,” Christie said.

Among those who helped, Christie listed two individuals who helped in particular. One was Clayton Sears. “Our landlord Clayton Sears has been amazing and got the ball rolling right away,” she said.

Another person she named who helped was Todd DeBettencourt, one of the Oak Bluffs firefighters who responded to the incident. “After they all left, he came back about an hour later to see if we needed help with anything, which we took him up on,” Christie said. “He is also going to do the contract work for us [on Friday], which is amazing.”

An official announcement will be made on social media once Winston’s Kitchen is able to open again. “We don’t want to be closed any longer than we have to be. We miss our customers,” Christie said.