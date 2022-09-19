Driver cited after pickup truck severs utility pole 

1 of 4

A pickup truck driver was cited by Massachusetts State Police after a collision with a utility pole Sunday afternoon on State Road in Tisbury. The crash, which occurred near Tisbury Meadow, severed the pole and closed the roadway for several hours. Vehicles were diverted down Lambert’s Cove Road while Eversource crews worked to install a new pole and rehang wires. Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said the driver didn’t appear to sustain injury. The driver was cited for speeding, an unregistered vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, according to State Police Lt. Paul Sullivan. A similar crash ocurred in the same location last September. That crash also destroyed a utility pole.