The Island community gathers on State Beach on Saturday, Sept, 24, from 5:30 to 7 am, for the 5th annual Darkness into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk. Everyone will congregate before the sun rises, and the event concludes with speakers and a bagpipe performance. Proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Martha’s Vineyard. Go to darknessintovineyardlight.com for details.