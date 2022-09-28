MVRHS sports wrap-up

Led by Lett, MV football never looks back against Monomoy

The Vineyarders had their home opener on Friday night versus a 2-0 Sharks team. Gunning for their first win of the season, the Vineyarders started out with a bang, as senior T.J. Lett returned the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown. With another two long touchdowns from Lett later on in the game (a 40-yard run, and a 50-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Frankie Paciello), Martha’s Vineyard put up 21 points in thrilling fashion.

On the other side of the ball, the Vineyard defense stopped the Monomoy offense in its tracks, allowing zero points all game. Junior Aiden Conley got an interception for the Vineyarders, and Coach Tony Mottola, who had his first win as MVRHS coach, said the defense “did a tremendous job of running to the football, and having a bend-but-don’t-break attitude.”

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Vineyarders play their next game against Sandwich away. Coach Mottola says the Blue Knights are a physical team with a strong offensive line, but with fast, sound defense, the Vineyarders can stick with them. Against tough opponents, Coach Mottola emphasizes the importance of having a positive turnover differential.

Magical week for girls soccer

Since last week’s wrap-up, girls soccer has had a stretch of incredible success and fortune. To start, they extended their dominant winning streak to four games, beating Sturgis East 8-0 at home on Sept. 21. Everyone contributed, including noteworthy performances by senior Josie Welch (hat trick; one assist), and freshman Reese Malowski (two goals; both assisted by Eleanor Mone).

The day after, the entire soccer program had the opportunity to meet with members of the 1984–85 inaugural team in the school library. The girls enjoyed learning more about the team’s history, and walked away with a greater sense of gratitude, community, and inspiration.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Vineyarders hosted a highly anticipated match against the 6-0 Falmouth Clippers. The stage was set for a magical game to cap off a magical week. Coach Malowski and company were definitely concerned their winning streak might come to an end, but were determined to give Falmouth everything they had. Splendidly, the Vineyarders defeated Falmouth 2-0 in what Coach Malowski called a “battle,” and “total team win.” Juniors Elena Giordano and Paige Malowski scored for the Vineyard, and the defensive line held strong, led by sophomore Delilah Oliver. In the center midfield position, freshman Eleanor Mone was “absolutely solid”, and freshman Emily Coogan’s speed on the wing notably opened up the field. The bench played a huge role too, “working their butts off to keep the tempo high and strong.”

Coach Malowski noted that JV also had an impressive 7-0 win against Falmouth, and lauded Coach Patti Roads for “doing an unbelievable job as first-year head coach.” The Vineyarders’ next game will be at home versus Whitinsville on Saturday, Oct. 1, at noon.

Coming off big win, field hockey stymied

On Sept. 19, the Vineyarders cruised to an 8-0 victory over Brockton, but then had to turn around and play a solid Sturgis East team two days later. The game was a defensive battle, ending in a 1-0 loss for Martha’s Vineyard field hockey.

In the third quarter, repeated offensive efforts by Sturgis paid off, despite great defending by Reese McCracken, Clara Mikos, and company. In the fourth quarter, the Vineyarders attempted to flip the script with several last-minute attempts, but unfortunately none of their shots on goal went through.

On Sept. 26, the Vineyarders hosted the Falmouth Clippers in the afternoon. Once again, the opposition took the lead, and the Vineyarders came back swinging. Coach Becky Nutton said that in the second half, “we were holding [a] more sustained attack, and making smarter choices in midfield … Senior forwards Andrea Morse and Alana Nevin were playmakers on the forward line, but execution on goal was where we fell short in the end.” The Vineyarders ended up losing 3-1, but have plenty of time before their next game (Oct. 7 at Sturgis East) to rest up and strategize.

Busy week ahead of Vineyard golfers

The week of the 26th will prove to be very active for MVRHS golf. On Monday, they competed against Cardinal Spellman in match play at the Edgartown Golf Club, sweeping the top seeds 6-0. Nick BenDavid got the best overall score, shooting par. Richie Combra was right behind him with a +2 outing, shooting a 38.

The Vineyarders will also be golfing Wednesday, Thursday, and this weekend. On Wednesday, they were scheduled to travel to Nauset, and on Thursday, they’ll play Dennis-Yarmouth at home at 2:45 pm. This Sunday, Coach Doug DeBettencourt will be helping run the annual Golf Classic at the Vineyard Golf Club, featuring the best players from around the Cape. DeBettencourt will bring his four best players, seniors Nick BenDavid, Richie Combra, Ryan Harding, and Jake Glasgow.

Boys soccer bounces back after first loss of season

Last week, the Vineyarders experienced their first loss of the season against the undefeated Barnstable Red Hawks. Looking to return to their winning ways, they faced off against Falmouth on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Unfortunately, Falmouth was on a three-game hot streak, and was playing on their home field. Fortunately, their field is turf, which MVRHS Coach John Walsh says plays well with his squad’s high-caliber speed and ball skills.

Despite giving up the first goal, everything ultimately went according to plan as the Vineyarders came out on top 3-1. Compared with the game against Barnstable, the Vineyarders were more successful in executing their game plan and maintaining ball possession. The goal scorers for MVRHS were Arthur DaSilva (two), and his triplet Kaio. Matheus Ferreira, Jose Henrique, and Lucas Souza had assists. Their record is now 4-1.

The team looks forward to their game on Wednesday, Sept. 28, against Sturgis back at home. Senior captain Ryan Koster will be cleared from concussion protocols, and Coach Walsh predicts he will bolster the defense, and “continue to create offensive opportunities with his distribution.”