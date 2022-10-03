Edgartown man arraigned on fraud and theft charges

On Monday in Dukes County Superior Court, George Pyden, 55, of Edgartown pleaded not guilty to three counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme, one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and four counts of workers compensation fraud. Pyden was arraigned via Zoom.

His attorney, Callan Stein, waived a formal reading of his client’s charges. The charges were brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. The sum Pyden allegedly stole was approximately $30,000, according to a press release. The money was allegedly taken from AIM Mutual Insurance Company and the Massachusetts Workers’ Compensation Assigned Risk Pool over four years, according to a release.

“Pyden owns Rockwell Masonry, a residential and commercial masonry company located in Edgartown, Massachusetts,” a release states. “Investigators allege that, for several years, Pyden listed himself as the sole employee of his company. In reality, he hired multiple employees and did not report them in his audit to the insurance carrier, AIM. The hidden workers that Pyden employed were not covered by workers’ compensation insurance.”

Pyden was indicted by a Dukes County Grand Jury in August.

Stein thanked the court (Judge Janet Sanders), the clerk (George Davis), and the attorney general’s office (Assistant Attorney General William Aiello) for allowing his client to appear remotely.

Aiello told the court there wouldn’t be a need for bail.

Judge Sanders closed the proceeding after saying she expected the next court date to be in November before Judge Mark Gildea.