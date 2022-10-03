Lane closure for building demolition

A single lane on Water Street in Vineyard Haven will be closed Monday traveling toward Five Corners from the Steamship Authority, according to a Facebook post by the Tisbury Police Department. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions but drivers are told they should expect delays and plan accordingly. The SSA has also issued an advisory for customers traveling to and from the Vineyard as a result of the planned demolition.

The building, which was previously the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant, is owned by Stop & Shop and had been used as storage until the town’s building department declared it a hazard after inspections in June and ordered it either repaired or razed. A portion of the building that was closest to the sidewalk had already been removed in mid-July.