Migrants will be on the move again

The migrants who arrived on Martha’s Vineyard two weeks ago and then moved to temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod two days later will soon be on the move again.

The 50 migrants from Venezuela arrived on the Island Sept. 14 in an unannounced landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. After spending two nights in a cramped shelter at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown with limited facilities, the migrants were moved to an emergency shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod on Sept. 16 and have been there since — though some have moved on already.

On Tuesday, the Baker-Polito administration issued a press release announcing that the 35 remaining migrants would be moving from the Upper Cape base by the weekend.

“Currently, 35 individuals and family members remain at JBCC and are working with case managers to develop more sustainable housing plans. Fourteen individuals, including family units, have left the base for opportunities in and outside Massachusetts,” the release states. “It is anticipated that the remaining residents will depart JBCC this week as additional transitional housing opportunities are finalized. JBCC’s temporary shelter operation is scheduled to conclude by this weekend.”

On Monday, Rachel Self, an Island-based immigration attorney who has been working with the migrants, told The Times that at least four of the migrants have returned to live on Martha’s Vineyard. Others are also expected to come to the Island to live after having received offers of housing during their brief stay.

Tuesday night, Self reacted to the governor’s announcement. “The base was never intended to be permanent,” she told The Times. “Now that immediate humanitarian and legal needs have been addressed, most of the newcomers I have spoken with are anxious to move forward. Many already have moved on to start their new lives. Transitional housing is being worked on for those that still need it. I have spent much of the past few weeks on the base with them, witnessing their strength and courage, and the support and generosity of our community. It has been such a privilege to have the opportunity to assist these brave, deserving individuals, and to see over and over again what amazing things we can do when we work together to help others.”

According to the release, migrants have had access to shelter and food at the base, clothing and hygiene supplies, and access to health care and crisis counseling. Migrants have also had access to legal services, case management for housing, transportation to off-base appointments, spiritual care, and interpreter services, the release states.

As The Times reported on Tuesday, a fund established by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has been distributed to the migrants. “This financial assistance was made possible by the generosity of the many individuals who contributed to a fund coordinated by MVCS,” the release states.

“We are incredibly grateful for so many of our partners who’ve mobilized to help the folks sheltering at Joint Base Cape Cod,” acting MEMA director Dawn Brantley said in the release. “I especially want to thank the professionals at Father Bill’s & MainSpring for the tremendous expertise and compassion that they brought to this response. Their team has worked hard, around the clock from day one to ensure that day to day operations and service provision run smoothly. We are fortunate and very grateful they are part of this team.”