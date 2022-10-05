Housing committee wants second look at rental funds

At their Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee expressed interest in taking another look at how to use the town’s short-term rental tax collections.

“When it comes to the housing bank,” said committee chair Mark Leonard, “state legislators are asking, ‘why aren’t you using the short-term rental tax to support affordable housing?’”

Leonard said that after suggesting to the Oak Bluffs finance committee that a portion of the short-term rental tax collected by the town be allocated to housing year round residents — as other towns in Massachusetts have been doing — the response was one of hesitation.

Although the finance committee is “somewhat supportive” of using rental taxes for affordable housing, the select board, Leonard said, has been “noncommittal.”

Leonard said the committee, in support of using just a percentage of the millions of dollars being collected by the town for providing affordable housing to Islanders, hopes to re-engage the town and its voters in discussions on how to distribute the extra flow of cash.

Town administrators and select boards have been reluctant to use the funds generated by short term rental tax, ever since the short-term rental tax bill which was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker and put into effect July 2019.

Since the first annual tax collection report in 2021, the six Martha’s Vineyard town’s have collectively amassed more than $10 million in short term rental fees, which then are entered into each municipality’s general fund.

Oak Bluffs, with the Island’s second highest collection next to Edgartown, has garnered nearly $3 million dollars in the last two years, with no current plans on allocating the money to any particular initiative.

Committee member Pete Bradford recalled that when the first housing bank was proposed several years ago the concept of using a percentage of the rental tax for housing funds was considered, but was quickly dismissed.

“It wasn’t supported by the selectmen,” said Bradford, as the board expressed interest in waiting to see how much revenue would be collected, and how consistent the influx would be.

“The reality is, that we’re losing our rental stock to short-term rentals,” said Bradford. “The only way” to realistically secure more long term rentals, he said, is through funding — which the rooms tax is capable of doing — as it would be unlikely to effectively “stop short term rentals.”

Later, in a call with The Times, Leonard said the committee supports the idea of using the tax for either the future housing bank, or the town’s housing trust, which has been somewhat depleted after a number of other housing projects.

The housing trust, he said, does not have an income, and relies on donations; Even 10, 15 percent of the total short-term rental tax collected, Leonard said, gives the committee something to work with in order to provide housing to at least one more family on the Island.