MVCMA receives $500,000 grant for Tabernacle roof 

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association has been awarded $500,000 through a Save America’s Treasures grant to go towards the restoration of the nearly 150-year old Tabernacle, a press release issued Oct. 5 announced.

Part of a multiphase preservation project, the grant funds will be allocated toward replacement of the landmark’s 17,000 square foot roof.

This follows honorary chair of the National Trust for Historic Preservation Millennium Committee, former first lady Hillary Clinton’s presentation to the MVCMA of a certificate deeming the Tabernacle as an “official project of Save America’s Treasures,” in 2001.

“The Tabernacle is a striking example of 19th century iron architecture with a majestic three-tiered roof,” the release stated. “[The Tabernacle is] a community gem that is enjoyed by all demographics, day-trippers, vacationers, and summer and year-round residents alike; and a financial gem that drives the island economy that offers Grand Illumination and more than 100 free or low-cost cultural events and historic programs that attract tens of thousands annually.”

Per the MVCMA statement, the Save America’s Treasures grants are funded via its Historic Preservation Fund, and has given out $356 million to more than 1,326 projects between 1999 and 2020. Furthermore, the grants require a “dollar-for-dollar private match,” leveraging over “$500 million in private investment,” and has “contributed more than 16,000 jobs to local and state economies.”