MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing

On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams.

The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre lot, through subdivision of an existing 29-acre lot in West Tisbury owned by Island Co-Housing.

The project, originally approved by the commission in 1998, has undergone various minor modifications over the years, and has thus far finalized the construction of 53 units out of its 66-unit approval.

The project calls for two 797-square-foot two-bedroom houses which will be designated for workforce housing with a 140 percent area median income (AMI) restriction; and one 797-square-foot two-bedroom house will be available for rent, with 80 percent AMI restriction. An additional 1,296-square-foot, four-bedroom year-round house with “a garage/studio with a detached bedroom” — with an option to increase the house to five bedrooms — will be sold to a West Tisbury family.

The site will consist of shared storage and a solar parking structure equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. Through the transaction, Island Housing Trust will ultimately become owners of the property, and the buildings will be groundleased.

Following a 11-1 vote to approve the project, commissioner Doug Sederholm addressed Abrams. “Thanks for building more housing, John,” he said.