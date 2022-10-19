MVRHS sports wrap-up

Girls soccer beats Barnstable, rests up

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Vineyarders beat Barnstable 2-0 away, led by freshman Emily Coogan. Coogan helped the Vineyarders convert on two key corner kicks, scoring unassisted on the first, and then assisting junior Sam Warren on another. On the defensive end, junior Georgia Magden and freshman Penelope Haddad shared goalkeeping duties, maintaining a clean sheet.

After a busy, challenging schedule the past couple of weeks, the Vineyarders will have had six days to recuperate before they were scheduled to host Boston Latin Academy at McCarthy Stadium Field on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following their Wednesday game, girls soccer is scheduled for three more regular-season matches before the postseason starts, having qualified for the first time in 20 years. Their record is an impressive 10-3-1.

MVRHS golfers headed to States

On Monday, Oct. 17, Coach Doug DeBettencourt’s top six golfers competed at the Massachusetts Division 3 South Sectional tournament. The 18-hole tournament took place at the Foxborough Country Club, with more than a dozen teams in the area participating, each vying for a top-three placement to qualify for States.

Coach DeBettencourt described the course as “difficult,” with “fast greens.” His guys didn’t start too well, but turned it on in the second half to win the whole thing. They edged out tough rivals Sandwich by two strokes, and third-place Cape Cod Academy by four. Coach DeBettencourt credits his team’s success to their veteran mentality, and ability to remain focused despite the rain. While their opponents may have struggled, his corps of seniors were able to flip the script when it started raining halfway through the competition. Liam Marek (80) and Nick BenDavid (81) led the way for the Vineyarders, followed by Richie Combra (84), Cam Napior (84), Jake Glasgow (86), and Ryan Harding (88).

Crowned South Sectional champs, the Vineyarders will now compete for the Division 3 state title next Tuesday at the Ledges in South Hadley. Qualifying for States is nothing new for the Vineyarders, and in 2015, when they last won sectionals, they ended up finishing second overall. Considering this, Coach DeBettencourt is excited to see how his team performs, but is “extremely pleased” with their season regardless of what happens next. The Vineyarders will leave for South Hadley early on Monday to get some practice in beforehand.

Vineyard cross-country runners continue to improve

This past weekend, the Vineyarders raced at the MSTCA Bob Glennon Invitational, held at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth. Remarkably, four Vineyarders achieved personal 5k records. Junior Alexa Schroeder PR’d by a hefty 33 seconds (18:46), sophomore Broden Vincent by 21 seconds (18:49), senior Daniel da Silva by 16 seconds (16:11), and senior Daniel Serpa by 14 seconds (16:23). Seniors Linus Munn, Wren Christy, and Eloise Christy also competed for the Vineyarders. For the third weekend in a row, Schroeder, Wren, da Silva, and Serpa have taken home medals.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders then had a dual meet against Dennis-Yarmouth away. MVRHS boys won 22-33, with Da Silva and Serpa leading the way, taking first and second place. Vincent, Munn, and Jack Gallagher also placed for the Vineyarders. As the regular season comes to a close in the next few weeks, the team is proud to be continually improving.

A series of tight matches for boys soccer

Led by forward Kaio DaSilva and goalkeeper Matheus Rodrigues, the Vineyarders won three games this past week by one goal apiece. The first win came against Dennis-Yarmouth away last Tuesday, Oct. 11; a comeback victory by the score of 2-1. The Vineyarders went scoreless into halftime due to Dennis-Yarmouth’s stingy defensive scheme, then conceded a goal 15 minutes into the second half, after a successful counterattack by the Dolphins. Coach Walsh had no choice but to maintain a risky high press, but Rodrigues made “impressive key saves” to keep the score at 1-0. Finally, senior captain DaSilva took over at the 60-minute mark, with the help of two crucial steals by the Vineyarders’ high press in Dennis-Yarmouth’s half. After the first steal, he dribbled past a couple of defenders and shot the ball into the upper right corner of the goal. After the second, he drove to the end line and crossed it to sophomore Kaden Mercier, who nutmegged the goalie to take the lead.

On Thursday and Saturday, the Vineyarders had two tough home games against the Barnstable Red Hawks, and then the North Reading Hornets. Going into Thursday, Barnstable had been undefeated, and even beat MVRHS 3-1 earlier in the season. A hat trick by DaSilva, however, helped the Vineyarders edge past Barnstable 3-2.

On Saturday, MVRHS continued their winning ways, beating North Reading 1-0; the goal accredited to DaSilva, and the clean sheet to Rodrigues.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Nauset finally ended the Vineyarders’ nine-game unbeaten streak. Nauset was never going to be an easy team to beat, especially away, and won 2-1. Coach Walsh said the Vineyarders “couldn’t get their passing in order,” despite being on turf, which typically plays to their strengths. Their next game will be against the Falmouth Clippers at home, on Thursday at 4 pm. The Vineyarders’ record is a strong 12-2-1 on the season.