MVC denies liability in suit over workforce housing

On Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission filed a response to a lawsuit by Lampost building owner Adam Cummings. Cummings went to court after commissioners denied his request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals at the Oak Bluffs location.

The original complaint, filed in Dukes County Superior Court on Sept. 9 by attorney Thomas D. Orr on behalf of Cummings, who is operating as Windsor Circuit Ltd., argued for the annulment of the commission’s decision saying it “caused [Cummings] to sustain damages.”

On May 5, Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from 10 to four units was met with overwhelming opposition by the commission, and subsequent denial in a 15-0 vote with one abstention.

The request came after Cummings was found to be profiting from using the units for short-term rentals through Airbnb, and was served with a compliance notice — a warning — for misuse of units in June 2021. After that, Cummings responded with a modification request to decrease the amount of units required for workforce housing, in an attempt to remain in compliance.

Preceding the denial were several lengthy and contentious hearings and deliberations regarding the verbiage of the conditions for workforce housing, with terms such as “as needed,” ultimately creating a rift between Cummings’ then attorney Jonathan Holter, and commissioners. Eventually, commissioners decided that Cummings’ interpretation of the agreement was cause for concern, due to the vague nature of the housing conditions.

Citing the acute housing crisis and the negative impact of rampant short term rentals Island-wide, commissioners highlighted the need for housing for Islanders who work and live on the Vineyard.

Despite the commission’s past efforts to prevent misuse of alloted workforce housing, the fact that Cummings and his lawyers found ways around the terms directed the discussion toward honing in firmly on verbiage, with back-and-forths regarding definitions of “workforce,” and “temporary housing” and “unit,” working to close any possible loopholes.

The suit against the commission claimed the denial of Cummings’ modification request violated Massachusetts general law by depriving Cummings of his constitutional right to “exercise and enjoy certain rights, privileges, and immunities to own and develop property free from threats, intimidation, and coercion.”

The response from the MVC, references the plaintiffs “fact,” that the initial request involved the “conver[sion] of the top three floors of the property into residential housing in the form of apartments and dormitory style housing,” and argues that the proposed modification stated that “residential housing was specifically designated as workforce housing.”

The reply filed Tuesday on behalf of the MVC offers few other arguments, and simply “denies any liability.” It states that Cummings is “not entitled to the requested relief.”