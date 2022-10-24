Stop & Shop creates parking at demo site

A parking lot has emerged at the site of the old Golden Dragon restaurant. The building that only recently stood on a lot immediately adjacent to Shop & Shop’s Vineyard Haven store was determined to be unsafe by the Town of Tisbury and was placed under a “removed or make safe” order in June. Stop & Shop opted to demolish the building and began preliminary work in July. The building was subsequently leveled in early October. The demo site was paved on Oct. 17 and a few days later workers were securing parking blocks for parking spaces.

When asked what Stop & Shop was up to at the site, Stop and Shop spokesperson told The Times on Oct. 17, “There are no immediate plans for the site. We are exploring our options, all of which will require town approval.”

When asked about the parking, Tisbury Building Commissioner Ross Seavey told The Times via email that parking spaces were being made and that in the zone in question, parking by a retail business is permissible. When asked if parking at the lot required Martha’s Vineyard Commission permission, Seavey wrote, “As for the MVC, the DRI trigger for parking lots is 10 or more parking spaces. I made the contractor aware of this MVC referral trigger and was told they would be doing less than 10 parking spaces and it appears they constructed only 8 spaces.”

Tisbury attorney Geoghan Coogan, who represents Stop & Shop, suggested the parking may be for employees.

In the big picture, Coogan wrote that moving the historic Caleb Prouty house — the front of which became visible from Water Street after the demolition of the Golden Dragon — is the next project.

“Now that the old restaurant is down and the site is clear, we are working with two private parties to relocate the Prouty House,” Coogan wrote. “We last left the MVC with approval to move the house, but need their permission as to ‘where’ it goes. We couldn’t solidify that until the restaurant building was removed. So that is the current agenda item. [Stop & Shop] is now working on a development plan for the site. We hope to start that discussion with the town sometime this winter, before finalizing plans for permitting.”