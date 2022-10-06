Old Golden Dragon Restaurant demolished

An old restaurant at 14 Water St. in Vineyard Haven that owner Shop & Shop has used as a warehouse, was taken apart with an excavator on Thursday. The town issued a “remove or make safe” order in June after an inspection revealed building deficiencies. Stop & Stop opted to take the building down and did some preliminary demolition work in July. The grocery chain waited until after the tourist season to do the heavy razing of the structure.

Formerly the Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, the building suffered a fire in 1994. As The Times reported then, in addition to heat and smoke damage, the building suffered water damage.

Local contractor Maciel and Sons executed the demolition Thursday.