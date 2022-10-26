Beach Road Weekend post-festival meeting Nov. 3

A forum to review this summer’s Beach Road Weekend music festival will take place at the Tisbury Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 pm. It follows a select board meeting earlier this month where the festival received heavy praise and light criticism. Unlike the select board meeting, the Nov. 3 meeting is dedicated to just Beach Road Weekend.

Records obtained by The Times show leaders received some criticism about noise, traffic, smells, and the condition of the field after this year’s festival.