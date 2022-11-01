Fantastic fabric with the quilt guild

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild will debut some of their beautiful handmade quilts at the West Tisbury library through the month of November, according to a press release from the guild. According to the quilt guild website, their mission is to preserve and promote the art and craft of quilting through community education, and to explore the concept of modern quilting through sharing.

Members of the public will be able to view some of the striking designs and vibrant colors of quilts made by Island craftspeople, similar to the prizewinning quilts that were hung high from the rafters of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall during the annual Agricultural Fair. A variety of quilting techniques used by guild members will be on display, and all the pieces will be up close, for better viewing and appreciation.

Founded in 2014 by Linda Chapman, Katherine Long, and Kathleen Peltier, the Martha’s Vineyard guild is an active and prolific group, with approximately 25 active members who meet weekly at the West Tisbury library. The group also meets occasionally for small project workshops at the Oak Bluffs library. Members range from greenhorn quilters to the highly experienced. And the fulfilling and enjoyable work the guild does is available to both year-round residents, seasonal visitors, and anyone who wants to learn more about the art of quilting.

Currently, meetings are held both in-person and online via Zoom, to allow participation by those who can’t get to the library to meet. Two quilts made by members Kathy Lavieri and Laura Topham were made as part of a group swap, where 12 members of the guild each made 12 12-inch squares using the same design and a large or small piece of a designated fabric in each square. The 12 squares were then arranged by each person in the swap individually, using their choice of border and backing fabric. The completed quilts are each unique due to the choices made in arrangement and fabric.

“The big project this year was making quilts from Agricultural Society T shirts from past years,” guild member Linda Hearn said in the release. A total of 12 quilts were made, and 11 were sold by the Ag Society during the fair through a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds were given to the Ag Society. Hearn said in the release that it was a worthwhile yet intensive project, because sewing the T shirt material required special attention. One of the auctioned T shirt quilts, from the collection of Leigh Parente, was made by Anna Marie D’Addarie, and is part of the show.

Other quilters whose individual work is displayed include: Kim Manter, Katherine Long, Julia Burgess, Linda Hearn, Carol Christensen, Wendy Nierenburg, Shelley Lounsburg, Lee Dixon, Gail Burke, Andrea Winter, and Marilyn deRuyter.

The West Tisbury library show is free and open to the public during library hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm. A reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 4:30 pm, and is open to the public. For more information about this event, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email artwtfpl@gmail.com. If you are interested in joining the guild, please contact Katherine Long at mvquiltkat@gmail.com.