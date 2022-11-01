Raise the (red) roof

Everyone is gearing up for the 2022 Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The celebration commemorates the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury in 1994, and folks have been gathering in the hall to dance, eat, drink, and listen to some great music pretty much every year since. It’s been a tradition at the Barn Raisers Ball for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to perform in the same spot they played immediately following the construction of the barn. Many of the community members who originally helped raise the sturdy structure almost three decades ago will be present. All 300 or so barn raisers will receive free admission, and the usual tasty food options will be available.