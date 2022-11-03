Coogan, Rizzo appointed to building committee

Tisbury’s two member select board appointed Geoghan Coogan and Sally Rizzo to the burgeoning high school building committee Wednesday night. Coogan and Rizzo beat out architects Ben Robinson and James Moffit.

Coogan, a Vineyard Haven attorney, former select board member, and coach of the Martha’s Vineyard High School girl’s hockey team, told the board he previously went to the high school and has two daughters there now as freshmen.

Coogan said he doesn’t have history with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), “but what I do have a history of is sitting in my office everyday working with people — I do it as a lawyer every day —I negotiate a lot of things. I have a lot of people and communications skills that I think could bring something good to the table up there.”

Coogan didn’t mention his coaching position to the board, nor did he disclose that chair Roy Cutrer’s wife, Jennifer Cutrer, is Coogan’s longtime paralegal. Likewise, Cutrer didn’t declare this ahead of his vote.

Reached Thursday, Cutrer said, “I made a mistake.”

While he saw no way he could benefit from such a connection, Cutrer said as soon as the meeting was over, he said to himself, “dang it,” about his wife’s connection to the appointment.

Cutrer, whose own employment at Tisbury School and whose wife’s membership on the Tisbury School committee, was brought up during the recent discussion of additional funds for that building project, said Coogan was the most qualified candidate and that’s why he voted for him. Cutrer said he had no ulterior motive for the vote.

“I don’t have a malevolent bone in my body,” he said.

Coogan didn’t immediately respond to a voice message seeking comment.

Rizzo, former chair of the Newton School committee and a former candidate for Tisbury town administrator, told the board she was “very familiar” with the MSBA because of her past employment with the Massachusetts state treasurer’s office. Rizzo said she was “extremely frustrated” when the Tisbury School project failed in 2018. Rizzo called the project afoot now, “a less desirable building.”

Rizzo was at the center of a 2020 Open Meeting Law violation in Tisbury. The violation stemmed from an agenda topic labeled “other” for the now defunct Tisbury Natural Resources Committee. “Other” wound up being a full blown discussion of a topic, the attorney general’s Division of Open Government asserted in its determination. The discussion subject was the expansion of the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard. The division felt that the subject should have been reasonably anticipated by chair Sally Rizzo. The committee told the division, per the determination, that Rizzo was only going to make an announcement and the discussion that ensued was unanticipated. The division disagreed.

Asked if she should have disclosed the violation ahead of her appointment, Rizzo said, “not really” because town counsel handled the matter. Rizzo described the former natural resources committee to be an “unwieldy” amalgamation of other committees, each with their own interests — too many interests, she asserted.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the Open Meeting Law issue.

Rizzo said she’s not heard about when the high school building committee will first convene, but the subject is on the MVRHS school committee’s agenda for Monday night.