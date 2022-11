Folks who have appointments on Sunday to receive a vaccination from the Vax Bus at the high school should be mindful of their parking, according to Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley.

This is due to a soccer game.

“The boys’ soccer team’s first round playoff game is on Sunday so the athletic field parking lot will be needed for that event,” Valley told The Times.

In light of this, folks are asked to park by the Performing Arts Center.