Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown

A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee.

Coyotes aren’t believed to be established on the Vineyard though there have been some trail camera captures of the animals. They are sometimes found washed ashore on West Tisbury’s northwestern shore. It is believed they try to swim from the Elizabeth Islands where there is a population of them. Vineyard biologist Gus BenDavid previously told The Times, “If these animals get established on the Vineyard they will cause a lot of problems for a lot of people, farmers, pet owners.”