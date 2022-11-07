Seeking to diversify West Tisbury government

The West Tisbury task force against discrimination found the membership of the town’s boards and committees to be white and older based on a recent survey. According to a press release, 60 of the 114 survey copies were returned, and the results found that 98% of the members were white, 76% were at least 60 years old, and only six were under 50. Men and women were equally represented.

The release stated that the survey was “devised and conducted” by task force member Loren Ghiglione to “learn how inclusive town bodies are and how they might be made more diverse.” Alongside demographic information, the survey asked two questions:

“Are there ways the town of West Tisbury or its task force might encourage greater inclusion in the make-up of town bodies?”

“Is there anyone that you feel would make a good board or committee member? If so, briefly explain why.”

The latter question elicited about a dozen recommendations, which the task force plans to follow up on. Ghiglione told The Times the task force members split the names among themselves to reach out to the recommended individuals. The people he reached out to were unable to join.

“I would need to consult other task force members to be able to report on other residents solicited by them,” he said.

Task force member Susanna Sturgis said “there haven’t been any match-ups between these individuals and a particular committee or board” as far as she knew.

Many respondents “noted the lack of racial, ethnic, and economic diversity” on the boards and committees, according to the release. In particular, respondents said there was a “dearth of young people,” which was often attributed to “the lack of affordable housing and the high cost of living.” An unnamed West Tisbury library board member wondered whether young or new people felt reluctant to apply because it seems as if “the same people have the same positions in perpetuity.” However, respondents who were longtime members of a board or a committee “expressed a desire to step down” if there was someone to fill their place. An unnamed West Tisbury historic district commission member wrote “almost every committee needs more people and has vacancies,” urging people to join a committee.

“Several suggested recruiting high school students as committee members or interns, and encouraging them to come to town meetings,” the release stated.

Ghiglione acknowledged the fact that other than housing and cost of living factors that preclude some younger people from “volunteering for town activities” include raising families and jobs, which lead to older individuals joining town bodies.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that West Tisbury’s population went up from 2,740 to 3,555 — nearly a 30 percent increase. In the census, 85 percent of West Tisbury residents identified as white. However, there was an increase in population for most racial groups, including a rise in multiracial people, for the Island’s towns.

“It’s a largely white town but … the Island is changing, as is the US population, and it would be nice if we could make town bodies reflect that,” Ghiglione said.

As an example of diversity’s importance, Ghiglione referenced a New York Times article in which Dusty Baker, head coach of the 2022 World Series winning Houston Astros, said he “values diversity” in his coaching staff so “each player has a coach with a similar background” they can talk to. “We need people who can answer questions, and I hope all town bodies can reflect the changing diversity,” Ghiglione said.

Another deterrent for joining a town board or committee that respondents listed was a lack of timely notifications about openings, according to the release. Instead of just using the West Tisbury website, respondents suggested posting on the town’s public bulletin boards and having a more robust presence during public events. Several people emphasized the importance of “one-on-one contact” and “neighborly outreach. For example, the West Tisbury planning board recruited a member by going through The Island Book phone directory and asking residents to serve.

“Some of it is just getting the word out,” Ghiglione said.

One suggestion the task force is pursuing is “sponsoring an open house or forum at which participants can learn more about how the various boards and committees contribute to the well-being of the town,” which is planned for mid-February in 2023.

The task force is also one of the town organizations looking for members. Those interested or who want more information should send an email to WTTFAD@gmail.com. The task force meets, usually via Zoom, on the first Tuesday of every month at 5 pm. The task force is allowed up to 10 members.