Bike lanes are ‘nothing short of treacherous’

The newly created bike lanes along Beach Road in Vineyard Haven are a potential danger to cyclists because they’ve been filled with sand for weeks with no sign of either the town or state willing to sweep them any time soon.

At a joint meeting between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard select boards Oct. 18, officials on both islands were bemoaning the lack of maintenance on state roads by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

At that joint meeting Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande said because of the lack of support from MassDOT, the town’s DPW actually sweeps Beach Road. “Presently, we have an agreement to do road sweeping — street sweeping — on Beach Road because of their diminished presence on the Vineyard. They don’t sweep the road as often as it’s required to be done,” Grande said at that meeting.

But when The Times asked Grande why Beach Road hasn’t been swept in the two-plus weeks since that meeting even though there’s enough sand to build a pretty large castle, Grande appeared to contradict what he said at that joint meeting. “State has contracted for street sweeping services. Previously, that contract had lapsed and the town was sweeping out of necessity,” he wrote on Nov. 3. “The area is an active construction zone and maintained by [the] contractor.”

But a spokesperson for MassDOT pointed the finger back at the town. “MassDOT’s contractor is responsible for the removal of any debris from its construction activities. The sand is a natural occurrence due to the roadway’s proximity to the beach and susceptibility to storm surges,” Judith Reardon Riley wrote. “The sand has been an issue in the past and will unfortunately continue to be a future maintenance issue.”

Grande followed up writing that Verizon is completing the relocation of wiring and the road contractor, Lawrence Lynch, has a few more items to complete. “MassDOT will have Lawrence Lynch Brothers do a final sweeping prior to the final walkthrough,” he wrote. “MassDOT’s goal is to have Verizon … wrap up by the end of November and then MassDOT can do a walkthrough late November or early December.”

Reardon Riley confirmed that work is continuing by Verizon and that there is some landscaping, and sign installation still to be done. “MassDOT hopes to have a final walkthrough in early December,” she wrote.

Neither MassDOT nor the town could say who put out a temporary sign near Five Corners that states that bicycles must not operate on the sidewalks.

In the meantime, John Merrow, a cycling enthusiast who has written about the poor condition of Island bike paths for The Times, urges his fellow cyclists to beware of Beach Road.

“My first reaction to the new bike path lining Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs was pure delight, and it still might be a total blessing, but unless the two towns, particularly VH, begin to maintain the paths, it’s really just an accident waiting to happen. The sand buildup on the path out of VH is nothing short of treacherous. It basically forces cyclists to choose between riding through the mini-dunes (I’m not exaggerating!) or riding with the cars and trucks. I’m 81 and do not dare risk falling, and so I end up riding with the vehicles, which no doubt enrages drivers. Their anger should be directed at the local highway folks, not at me. But what a Sophie’s Choice for cyclists: Risk falling because of the sand OR getting hit by a car!