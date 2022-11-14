Tisbury School gym undergoes demolition

1 of 3

Heavy demolition of the Tisbury School gym began over the weekend and by Monday one whole side of the structure had been torn away, revealing still in place basketball hoops and wall-mounted radiators.

While The Times was on scene midday Monday, a Costello Dismantling excavator made short work of a large rooftop air conditioning unit and nibbled away several other parts of the structure.

School Committee chair Amy Houghton told The Times she expects demolition to be completed Dec. 9, just in time for a Dec. 10 groundbreaking ceremony for the $82 million renovation and addition project. Houghton said students currently remain in the school, however on Nov. 28 they will transition to a campus of modular classrooms erected adjacent to the jobsite.

A tree that escaped being taken down following a protest by Anna Edey, a frequent commenter on Zoom meetings about the project, was ultimately taken down, Houghton said. Edey drew the attention of Tisbury Police in August when she came to the school, brandished carving forks, and urged contractors not to cut down trees near the gym. Edey didn’t get charged for the incident.

Tisbury School Building Committee chair Michael Watts told The Times concrete from the demolition job will be recycled, potentially on-Island, and steel from the job will be recycled off-Island. Previously, Watts said, hazardous materials, found in places like window seals and roof flashing, was abated under the observation of an industrial hygienist.