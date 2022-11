Tisbury is hauling out its dinghy floats, a task generally made easier when dinghies aren’t attached to them. At Owen Park, dinghies must be removed for the winter by the end of the day Wednesday, according to a town announcement. At Lake Street Landing, they must be removed by Sunday.

The consequences of not removing one’s dinghy aren’t spelled out, but in the past the harbor department has sent loitering dinghies to dinghy jail on High Point Lane.