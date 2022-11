The Steamship Authority freight ferry Katama was sidelined for a few trips Saturday morning to replace a starter on a bow thruster. The vessel returned to service in time to make its 8:35 am crossing from Woods Hole, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. The Katama was previously sidelined on Nov. 9 to inspect a bow thruster. Driscoll was unable to immediately say whether or not the bow thruster previously inspected was the one to undergo repair Saturday.