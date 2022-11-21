1 of 3

Cheer and hors d’oeuvres abounded at the Federated Church Parish House in Edgartown Friday afternoon as Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard celebrated becoming Medicare certified.

The nonprofit hospice earned its Medicare certification, alongside accreditation from the Virginia-based Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), on Sept. 30. Medicare is health insurance offered by the federal government for people 65 or older, younger people with disabilities, and people with end-stage renal disease, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospice of MV executive director Cathy Wozniak said the certification and accreditation were possible thanks to the staff.

“This is really about honoring them and all of their hard work because they delivered,” Wozniak said. “The board of directors who are sponsoring and who are supporting this event tonight, it’s their way of saying ‘thank you.’”

The nonprofit’s top executives talked spoke with The Times about the “monumental feat” earlier this month.

“Medicare certification will be transformational for the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, but it will be transformational for the Island community in a very big way. It’s long overdue and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. But, she made it happen,” Michael Wertheimer, a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said, gesturing to Wozniak.

The celebration also featured several Island musicians, including The Jaywalkers, Darby Patterson and the Jelly Roll Horns, and The Phil daRosa Band. “We’re a group of volunteer musicians here to support the cause,” organist Greg Colossale said.

Rev. Sharon Eckhardt, interim pastor of Federated Church and president of Hospice’s board of directors, gave a welcome message and prayer during the event thanking everyone who was involved in making the Medicare certification possible.

“We made it happen,” she said. “We, of course, have a lot more to do.”