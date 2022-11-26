Another suspect arrested in armed robbery probe

Police have arrested a second suspect in the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested after a vehicle stop in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost. Johnson was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police.

The arrest took place at 8 pm Friday, the release states.

Johnson is being charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, the release states.

Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned last Monday on a charge of being an accessory after the fact. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Further details incorporated in a Boston Globe article published Nov. 22 — details sourced from now deleted Edgartown District Court records — allege two men parked a car in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 17 (the day of the robbery), paid cash for ferry tickets at 9 am at the terminal, and later boarded a ferry at 9:21 am. The Globe reported that a car with similarities to the Elantra driven by Jones later dropped off another man. That man, per the Globe article, appeared to drive the car left behind by the two departed men over to the SSA terminal. The man subsequently departed, ostensibly in the car, on a 12:24 pm ferry. The ticket was allegedly paid for with a card belonging to Jones, the Globe reporte

Police told The Times at the scene Nov. 17 that three armed suspects rushed the bank employees as they opened at 8:15 am., tied up the employees using plastic ties and duct tape, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects allegedly stole a teller’s SUV and ditched it at a parking lot near the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

According to the release, an active investigation is ongoing by local and State Police, as well as the FBI.