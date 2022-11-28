Second bank robbery suspect arraigned in Conn.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arraigned in a New Haven, Connecticut, courtroom on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the armed robbery at the Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17.

Johnson was arrested Friday, Nov. 25, after members of the Massachusetts State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New Haven Police Department Criminal Intelligence Unit sought and received a warrant from a judge. Law enforcement then began looking for a white Honda CRV bearing the New Hampshire vanity plate “PAMPI,” which Johnson was believed to be operating, according to court records. The vehicle was located and stopped near the intersection of Crescent and Fournier Street, stopped, and Johnson was taken into custody without incident, the report issued by New Haven Police states.

It is unclear from the documents how investigators knew that Johnson could be located in New Haven.

Johnson, like Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown, is a Jamaican national, according to court records. He waived extradition and is being held on $250,000 bail. He will be transferred to Massachusetts on Jan. 3, 2023, according to the court documents.

In Massachusetts, Johnson will be charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, according to a press release issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office in conjunction with Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost.

Meanwhile, West Tisbury Town Administrator Jen Rand told The Times there is no connection between the accused and that town’s health agent who is also named Omar Johnson.

Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned last Monday on a charge of being an accessory after the fact. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Further details incorporated in a Boston Globe article published Nov. 22 — details sourced from now deleted Edgartown District Court records that are no longer public — allege two men parked a car in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 17 (the day of the robbery), paid cash for ferry tickets at 9 am at the terminal, and later boarded a ferry at 9:21 am. The Globe reported that a car with similarities to the Elantra driven by Jones later dropped off another man. That man, per the Globe article, appeared to drive the car left behind by the two departed men over to the SSA terminal. The man subsequently departed, ostensibly in the car, on a 12:24 pm ferry. The ticket was allegedly paid for with a card belonging to Jones, the Globe reported.

Police told The Times at the scene Nov. 17 that three armed suspects rushed the bank employees as they opened at 8:15 am., tied up the employees using plastic ties and duct tape, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects allegedly stole a teller’s SUV and ditched it at a parking lot near the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

According to Saturday’s press release, an active investigation is ongoing by local and State Police, as well as the FBI.