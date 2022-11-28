Steamship Authority lands another vessel, huge grant

The Steamship Authority board voted unanimously Monday afternoon to authorize the purchase of a third offshore supply vessel for roughly $5.6 million.

Like the previous two vessels the SSA acquired for conversion into ferries, the new acquisition is a “Lode Star” class vessel owned by Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC. Davis said a 2.5 percent brokerage fee is built into the price. The purchase proposal and vote came on the coattails of a substantial windfall for the ferry line in the form of Federal Transit Authority (FTA) grant funds.

Through a memorandum of understanding with Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA), the SSA will rake in $35.8 million. Davis credited CCRTA executive director Tom Cahir, U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, and SSA treasurer Mark Rozum for making the grant a reality. The grant consists of funds from several different Acts and programs channeled through the FTA and CCTRA to the ferry line. The overall value of the grant is about $50 million, however the SSA has received roughly $19 million of that figure.

“This is a very significant accomplishment for our region,” Cahir told the board.

“On behalf of the board, thank you very much for your support,” board chair Moira Tierney, New Bedford’s representative, said.

“Thank you Tom, thank you very, very, much,” Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s board representative, said.

Cahir has been a conduit to game changing money for the SSA in the past, notably in the thick of the pandemic when the ferry line was in fiscal jeopardy. Cahir came through with $12 million in federal dollars when the SSA was desperate in April of 2020. Keating played a major role in that funding, too.

Sealing the deal required a vote to approve a memorandum of understanding with CCTRA. Nantucket board member Robert Ranney blurted a motion to approve the memorandum as Tierney was talking.

“Sorry to jump in on that,” Ranney said, “but when you see something that’s too good to be true, you gotta vote it immediately.”

The vote was unanimous.

The grant money can be used to convert ferries but not to purchase them, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll later told The Times.

In response to a press question about naming the new vessel, Driscoll said there remained a “robust list” of vessel names from the naming contest of the other two offshore supply vessels (now known as the Aquinnah and the Monomoy) and a selection from that list will be offered for consideration at a joint meeting of the Port Council and the board on Dec. 13.