The overnight shelter on the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is scheduled to open on Thursday, Dec. 1. The shelter will be operated by Harbor Homes from 6 pm to 8 am. Dinner and breakfast will be provided to guests of the shelter, according to an online post.

Registration is required between 6 and 7 pm, and no one will be admitted after 7 pm. The shelter will be open through March 23.

For more information, call 508-560-3678.