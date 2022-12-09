Tisbury School groundbreaking Saturday

State and local officials will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Tisbury School on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9 am. Estimated at over $80 million, the Tisbury School renovation and addition project is well under way with the school’s gymnasium demolished and pupils now learning in temporary modular classrooms.

“This groundbreaking event represents more than 10 years of advocacy on behalf of the students, staff and Tisbury community to construct a school campus that is representative of the teaching excellence and a commitment to a safe, inclusive and beautiful community resource,” Amy Houghton, Tisbury School Committee chair, said through a release. “Our thanks goes out to the entire community for the commitment of resources needed to make this project a reality.”

“This is such an exciting moment for the Tisbury community, after a number of very challenging years for students, parents and staff,” Tisbury School principal John Custer said through a release. “Our students and staff will benefit from a state-of-the-art building that truly supports 21st century learning with intentional integration of space for all types of learners, the arts and experiential opportunities that the Tisbury School prides itself upon.”