The Island community is invited to join in the celebration of Chanukah at Owen Park Beach on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to a press release, the public menorah lighting ceremony, organized by The Vineyard Chabad in collaboration with the Town of Tisbury, will begin at 6 pm, featuring a 9-foot menorah. The ceremony will be followed by a festive gathering with hot soups and drinks, latkes and donuts, children’s crafts and entertainment, and live music by Boston’ Klezwoods band.

Town administrator Jay Grande will light the first candle, and Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz, co-director of The Vineyard Chabad, will lead the celebration. This inaugural event is a display of Jewish pride and identity and an expression of the Island’s diversity.

“We are excited to come together as a community to celebrate the joy and meaning of Chanukah,” said Alperowitz. “This is a first-of-its-kind event for Martha’s Vineyard, and we welcome everyone to join us at Owen Park Beach for this special occasion and to experience the warmth and spirit of the holiday season.”

This year’s public menorah lighting carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition. “The marking of this special occasion is part of what encouraged us to organize this year’s public menorah celebration,” explained Hadassah Alperowitz, The Vineyard Chabad’s co-director.

Martha’s Vineyard’s public menorah lighting is one of over 15,000 organized by Chabads across the world this Chanukah, an awe-inspiring initiative of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson.

The Chanukah celebration at Owen Park Beach is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact The Vineyard Chabad at info@vineyardchabad.org