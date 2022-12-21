Land Bank bans camping, for now

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank unanimously voted not to allow camping on its properties during its Monday afternoon meeting. This was the first reading of the recommended policy, and the commission may return to it for a second reading after considering potential changes.

The proposal to develop a campground on the Southern Woodlands Reservation came from Jacob Weaver of Boston in June. The idea was to build it on the old Webb’s campground location near Barnes Road. However, the commissioners expressed reservations over the proposal, and referred it to Land Bank staff to analyze the situation.

“There was some thought that the Land Bank staff should examine the larger question, on a policy basis, as to whether a campground is an appropriate use of public conservation land on the Vineyard,” Land Bank executive director James Lengyel said.

The memorandum written by Land Bank ecologist Julie Russell and land superintendent Harrison Kisiel recommended “against allowing campgrounds to be established on Land Bank properties,” listing various reasons including liability and ecological concerns. They furthermore recommended amending the existing public use policy “to state that camping is prohibited on Land Bank property.” The only exceptions would be for Scout and school groups if their stay is infrequent, closely supervised, and fewer than three consecutive nights.

“When the Scouts have occasionally come, they’ve made good use of Land Bank property,” Lengyel said. “But it’s been very low scale.”

Commonwealth representative and commission vice chair Wesley Motts and Tisbury commissioner Nancy Weaver both spoke favorably about the memorandum. “When we first looked at the Southern Woodlands, the costs were hard,” Weaver said. “Although there were so many people who first came to the Island camping out. So it’s an entry-level way of getting here.”

West Tisbury commissioner Peter Wells said he supported the campgrounds at first, but reading the comments from abutters in the newspaper changed his mind.

“The responses that the people gave were, ‘Well, I live next door to what I thought was going to be basically wild land,’” Wells said. “That’s what it was bought for, to be protected from human activity … in the daytime is one thing, but if you live next door to a Land Bank property, you know that everybody went home and you have the night all to yourself. I think it’s very important to recognize that we’re neighbors.”

There were some concerns about who should be allowed to camp on Land Bank property. Weaver pointed out that there are groups other than Scouts or schools that may want to use a Land Bank property for camping.

Commission chair and Chilmark representative Pamela Goff asked whether adding “outing” would be too broad for the policy, to which Lengyel suggested saying “groups that are involved basically in conservation and nature study are different than commercial campers.” However, more work would be needed to decide on this designation and policy language.

Lengyel reminded the commission that no matter what type of group it may be, an application would need to be submitted and reviewed on whether the commissioners thought it appropriate.

Aquinnah commissioner Sarah Thulin said the Land Bank should be “awfully careful” when considering who is allowed.

“I think in terms of maybe kids … being able to go out for a couple of nights and camp out, I like that aspect of it,” Thulin said. “I think we have to be careful about opening up kind of to the Garden Group or this group or that group, because you really do run into liability issues.”

Edgartown commissioner Steve Ewing and Oak Bluffs commissioner Kristen Reimann advocated for flexibility to amend the policy if needed, and to not completely shut out the possibility of camping in other properties or lands acquired in the future.

The commission will notify towns’ Land Bank advisory boards about the decision, which may provide feedback.

During the public comment period, Oak Bluffs Land Bank advisory board member Phil Cordella expressed displeasure with the decision to adopt the policy.

“I am so opposed to this campground policy that I can’t tell you. It’s draconian and elitist,” Cordella said.

Cordella described the $125,000 for initial infrastructure and other possible unforeseen cost concerns listed in the memo as “outrageous.” He also dismissed the fire concerns and disruptions to neighbors since the old Webb’s campground was not actually close to the abutting houses.

“People cannot come here anymore because of the prohibitive costs, and camping would totally help that situation,” Cordella said.

Cordella expressed his disappointment and hope that the commission rethinks their position. “Do I want to organize a massive, public WTF campaign with signs about you putting your heads in the ground on allowing people to use the land?” he said. “I’ve been Mr. Nice Guy the last six months. but I’m very, very disappointed, and I could go point-by-point on the report. I don’t think it’s a good one.”

In other business, the commission unanimously approved raising the M exemption, the threshold that exempts first-time homebuyers from having to pay the 2 percent transfer fee, from $715,000 to $800,000. This is set annually every December.

The commission unanimously voted to have Land Bank staff make several draft requests for proposals (RFP) to review by the next month or so. The Land Bank plans to sell its building at 167 Main St. in preparation for relocating its office to Quenomica Preserve North. Both locations are in Edgartown. The commission wants to make an initial RFP for nonprofit and government entities, and then will issue an RFP for the general market if those bids were considered unsatisfactory. However, the Land Bank will need to check the legality of this approach.

Island Housing Trust board member Jefrey DuBard expressed concern over the move to Quenomica Preserve North property during the public comment period. He made a point that it seems the Land Bank is “basically upgrading your facilities while your need for any facility whatsoever is declining.” He described the move as “an irresponsible use of funds.” DuBard also later said that Land Bank meetings should be recorded so the public can refer to them.