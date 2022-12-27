Historic souvenir shop razed 

1 of 5

Passersby formed a small crowd at the corner of Oak Bluffs Avenue and Kennebec Avenue Tuesday morning to bear witness as an excavator demolished the Old Variety Store.

The souvenir shop was built around 1870, and has been listed in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS)

The building’s first documented owner, Charles S. Tallman, was gifted the pagoda-style kiosk in 1874 by the Oak Bluffs Land and Wharf Company, after having been the sole survivor of an 1866 shipwreck, historical records state. Unable to continue his career as a seaman due to injuries stemming from the wreck of his schooner, Christina, Tallman later made a living selling peanuts and souvenirs out of the shop.

The Old Variety Store has been used for similar purposes ever since, from candy to beverages.

The demolition of the more than 150-year-old souvenir shop, abutting the historic Flying Horses Carousel and located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave. was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs zoning board of appeals last August.

The 0.04-acre property in which the dilapidated building sat was purchased by Joseph Moujabber, a co-owner of Nancy’s restaurant, in December 2017 for $700,000. Engineer George Sourati and architect Ethan McMorrow were hired to design a new structure for the downtown location.

According to the zoning board of appeals’ decision, the height of the proposed replacement structure will be around 25 feet, and the building’s footprint “has been reduced, and will not encroach onto adjacent property.”

According to a Martha’s Vineyard Commission staff report, the site will house a first floor commercial building that is set to include a bakery, with a 589 square foot second floor apartment.