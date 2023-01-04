Edgartown receives state energy grant

The Baker-Polito administration has awarded $8.1 million in energy grants to 63 organizations and municipalities, including Edgartown, according to a press release.

The Gap Energy Grants are to help municipal facilities, and nonprofit and affordable housing organizations, enhance renewable energy generation and increase efficiency. Administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Energy Results Program, the grants aim to “fill the gap” for funding energy projects.

Recipients of the Gap Energy Grant fall into three categories, the release states: municipal water facilities; nonprofit multi-family affordable housing organizations; and agricultural and food-producing nonprofits and small businesses.

Edgartown is set to receive $200,000, Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty told The Times. That money will be specifically allocated to replacing pumps at the town’s wastewater facility.