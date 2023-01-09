Rape, kidnapping defendant’s hearing postponed

A probable cause hearing for a man accused of the rape and kidnapping of a 16-year-old in Tisbury was delayed Monday. Chad Atkinson, who appeared in Edgartown District Court remotely while out on $20,000 bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges in September. Tisbury Police allege Chad Atkinson, 33, kidnapped the teenager near Main Street in Vineyard Haven, drove her to Lambert’s Cove Road, and raped her. In October, Matt Palazzolo, formerly an assistant district attorney for now retired Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, pushed a previously slated probable cause hearing to Jan. 9, 2023. Atkinson’s attorney, Robb Moriarty, requested that hearing once again be rescheduled to March 27. Thomas Moakley, an assistant district attorney from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois, told the court he had discovery material to provide to the defense. In October Atkinson was allowed to travel to Florida to pursue work. Probation Officer Peter Zona told the court Atkinson was reporting by phone weekly “as ordered.” Judge Benjamin Barnes accepted the new hearing date in March and permitted Atkinson to appear remotely.