Vineyard Wind 1 to own on-Island facility 

Ralph Packer sold a portion of 190 Beach Road, where the Tisbury Marine Terminal is located, to Vineyard Wind 1 for $4,006,391.22

The terminal is where Vineyard Wind 1’s headquarters on Martha’s Vineyard is planned to be located. The deed filed on Thursday, Jan. 5, with the Dukes County Registry of Deeds states the offshore wind company acquired the portion described as “lot 2.”

The company plans to develop an offshore wind farm that will consist of 62 GE Haliade-X turbines, which will produce 800 megawatts of electricity. The electricity will be sent through two export cables along the Atlantic seafloor. The cables will pass through Muskeget Channel, about a mile off of Chappaquiddick, and stretch across Nantucket Sound to make landfall at Barnstable, where they will send electricity into the grid.

While Vineyard Wind 1 originally planned to rent the property, it will now own a location for its base of operations on the Island.

“They’ll own their own property,” Packer said, adding that construction for Vineyard Wind 1’s facility has already started. “It’s very — for Martha’s Vineyard — it’s a very encouraging step forward for the community.”

Conditions in the deed include Packer reserving the right to a first offer if Vineyard Wind 1 wants to sell the property. Additionally, Vineyard Wind 1 is not allowed to run “marine barge and/or marine fuel services” without Packer’s consent.

Vineyard Wind 1 spokesperson Andrew Doba was not immediately available for comment.