Chilmark to interview police chief candidates

Chilmark announced that its preliminary screening committee recommended three police chief candidate finalists to be interviewed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, by the Chilmark select board. According to the announcement, the interviews will be held in person “at a public session held by MVTV.” The location and times will be posted on the town website this week.

The committee consisted of Bill Rossi, Tim Rich, Joan Malkin, and Irene Ziebarth. The committee interviewed four of the seven applicants and the recommended three finalists are all “Island police officers with years of experience.” The finalists are Chilmark Detective Jesse Burton, Chilmark Sgt. Sean Slavin, and West Tisbury Sgt. Garrison Vieira.

The winner of the position will be taking over for Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren, who announced in October his plans to retire after his contract expires in March.

According to the announcement, a meeting to vote on a “preliminary offer of employment” is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, with the expectation of an appointment on Tuesday, Feb. 7.