Islanders support teen injured in vehicle accident

Samantha “Sammi” Morgnerova, the teen who was hit and injured by a vehicle accident at Weeks Lane in Edgartown a couple of weeks ago, is making steady progress in her recovery.

“Sammi is home and healing. She has a bit of a road ahead of her, but is home,” Darren Mancha, Samantha’s father, said.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School junior received severe injuries from the accident. After the accident, a GoFundMe campaign was created by Samantha Davenport to support the family, which also revealed some details about the accident. Earlier this month, Sammi “stepped off the VTA near Weeks Lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.” Sammi was “projected in the air and over the vehicle hitting the pavement head first,” which led to “a severe concussion with a brain injury, a fractured orbital, broken nose, several stitches, and lacerations to her head and face.” Davenport wrote that the brain injury, internal swelling, and concussion means Samantha will need 24-hour monitoring with home care and “several trips to local and Boston doctors for testing on the long term effects, cognitive issues and plastic surgery.”

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times there were no charges on the driver since a video showed that the pedestrian went onto the road without looking. A couple of days after the campaign was made, the Mancha family gave an update on GoFundMe and on the local Facebook group Islanders Talk that Sammi is recovering, although still with difficulties, The post elicited a large amount of support from the community. “My wife and I are so heartened by all the support we received. We have had so many Islanders reaching out offering help. Sam is taking it a day at a time,” Mancha said.

Mancha said Samantha went to a doctor’s appointment on Thursday, which showed that she still “has a few facial fractures, but the brain swelling has gone down.”

“It really means so much to us that so many Islanders have sent so much love and support to us,” Mancha said. “Sam is resting in bed at home, we are truly blessed in so many ways.”

Samantha is staying home with her mother, Marketa Mancha, while going to doctors appointments. Darren is able to leave from work when needed to support his daughter.

“Sam is overjoyed with the support,” Darren said, adding that Sammi will be returning to school “in the next few weeks, but at a limited capacity, for the next three to four months as she recovers.”