Donaroma’s to stay in airport business park

Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, escaped eviction from its Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park location, where some of the company trucks are kept.

During the airport commission’s meeting last month, it was revealed that the airport had issues receiving insurance information from Donaroma’s since July despite multiple attempts. A default letter was sent in December and the airport was working with its legal counsel on whether to evict Donaroma’s.

Due to the uncommon nature of the situation, the commission agreed with airport director Geoff Freeman to receive more legal counsel before making a decision.

The airport has had issues with a number of its tenants at the business park complying with lease requirements over the last several years.

At Wednesday’s meeting, airport commissioner Geoff Wheeler said the matter was resolved.

“After they got their little nastier note, they got their insurance together and moved their equipment,” Wheeler said.

Meanwhile, the airport will receive $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which commission treasurer Rich Knabel said is expected to be available in June. The airport is looking at replacing its control tower and planning a terminal upgrade feasibility study.

There are five applicants applying to be airport commissioners, including three current commissioners whose terms are ending this month: Wheeler, Jack Ensor, and Bob Zeltzer. Commission chair Bob Rosenbaum said each of the applicants will be briefly interviewed by the Dukes County Commission, likely in early March. Airport commissioners are appointed for three year terms.