Sean Slavin sworn in as Chilmark’s police chief

Former Chilmark Police Sgt. Sean Slavin was officially sworn in as the Chilmark police chief Tuesday evening. Slavin received applause following a brief ceremony in a packed meeting room at Chilmark town hall. “I appreciate all of the support from everyone,” the new chief told the audience.

Slavin has served in law enforcement for more than 26 years, and worked in each up-Island police department, joining the Chilmark department in 2009. He underwent a lengthy interview process to be hired for the position earlier this month.

Slavin told The Times he was excited to lead the police department in the town he worked in for such a long time. “I feel like I owe the town a lot,” he said. “I’ve got an affordable housing lot here, I get to raise my family here, and I just want to give back to the town. And [I’m] excited to do it as chief of police.”