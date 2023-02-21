Tisbury considers new stop sign for Franklin Street

The Tisbury Select Board considered installing a new stop sign at the intersection of Franklin Street and Center Street during the Wednesday, Feb. 15, meeting.

The proposal was brought forward after Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost and public works director Kirk Metell raised traffic flow and safety concerns from the public, according to town administrator John Grande.

“The roadway [has] seen increased traffic, and sees incidents,” Grande said. “There is concern with installing a traffic control sign, such as a stop sign, which is primarily for the objective of determining the right of way. It’s not usually used as a method to improve traffic.”

Franklin Street is the “primary street” that is being considered for the new stop sign. Grande said the board should act upon this issue if it comes back to them after further review. “My recommendation is that there should be a greater police presence on Franklin Street for enforcement, and the speed mounted sign should be placed strategically from time to time,” Grande said, adding that an engineer should be consulted for options other than installing another stop sign.

The intersection has had several two-vehicle accidents before. Currently, there is a stop sign facing Center Street, and a radar speed sign facing Franklin Street.

Habekost told the board there are many issues with the intersection, but the issue warrants further review to determine a potential improvement. He also said the public should be notified as early as possible, if installing a stop sign is the preferred path forward, to gain input from residents near the intersection. Board member Abbe Burt agreed, saying there would be a “major outcry” if a stop sign was installed unannounced.