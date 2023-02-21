West Tisbury to sue PFAS manufacturers

The West Tisbury Select Board has decided to move forward with a lawsuit following the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s investigation into per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — the class of chemicals known as PFAS.

The lawsuit is being spearheaded by the state attorney general’s office, against the manufacturers of the firefighting foam used by the West Tisbury Fire Department, among other public entities across Massachusetts. West Tisbury is among dozens of towns statewide represented in the lawsuit.

Participation in the lawsuit comes after a January state report named the fire department as the source of “imminently hazardous” PFAS levels in private water wells nearby, with discharge of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) being the root cause. According to a May press release from the attorney general’s office, 15 different manufacturers of AFFF historically used in Massachusetts hid negative information about their products.

Cynthia Mitchell, chairperson of the West Tisbury select board, said she thinks “we will be attached to [this] larger group” represented by the attorney general. Filing a separate lawsuit is an option, but “taking it on our own would not be affordable,” she said. The select board is waiting for a final proposal from town counsel Ron Rappoport before officially joining the lawsuit.

If the town were to earn any legal compensation from the lawsuit, the select board would allocate the money to mitigate and monitor PFAS levels. The West Tisbury Fire Department switched to what the town says is a nontoxic firefighting foam in the early 2000s, but PFAS are chemicals that take years to break down. It’s unclear how the town will clean up and monitor the chemicals.

In other news, the multimillion-dollar Howes House restoration project has been largely put on pause until further notice. Home to the Council on Aging, the Howes House is located in West Tisbury, but also serves residents of Aquinnah and Chilmark.

Earlier this month, the Chilmark select board lamented a lack of communication on the project between the three towns, stating that West Tisbury had taken the reins on the project without enough transparency.

In a meeting on Wednesday, West Tisbury select board decided to “pause forward motion” on the project until after meeting with Aquinnah on March 7, and with Chilmark on March 21. Select board chair Cynthia Mitchell said that some basic logistical work will continue, but a shared vision for the renovations and cost sharing must be established.